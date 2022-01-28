South Panola High School Announces Brooks Oakley as New Head Football Coach 

Brooks Oakley Photo Provided

South Panola High School (SPHS) has announced Brooks Oakley as the new head football coach of the Tigers. Oakley is coming from Senatobia, where he has been the head football coach of the Senatobia High School Warriors since 2016.

Oakley is a native of Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, he was a student assistant for the Rebels football team. After graduating from UM, he started his coaching career at Olive Branch High School as the quarterbacks coach. Following Olive Branch, he was the defensive coordinator for Itawamba Agricultural High School when the Indians won the 2009 division championship and placed second in the 4A North State Championship. Oakley went on to be defensive coordinator for Starkville High School from 2010-2016. During that time, the Yellowjackets won two state championships, as well as three North State Titles. During his time as head coach at Senatobia, the Warriors won three division championships and made the playoffs each year. In 2021, Senatobia finished as the runner-up in the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship, while compiling a 12-3 record. He won Region Coach of the Year in 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

SPSD Superintendent Tim Wilder is excited for Oakley to be the next head coach. “The District is proud to welcome Coach Brooks Oakley and his family to South Panola. Coach Oakley has a proven track record of success, and we feel confident he will be a strong leader for the Tigers and a great addition to the legacy of South Panola football,” Wilder said.

Oakley and his wife, Linsey, have three children, Finley (9), Nora (6), and Lincoln (3).

Courtesy of South Panola High School