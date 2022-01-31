Daeshun Ruffin Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday by the conference office.

Ruffin led the way in scoring on Saturday with 17 points and a career-high seven rebounds in addition to three assists, one steal and one block against the Kansas State Wildcats in a 67-56 win in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

At one point in this stretch, Ruffin had hit 14 consecutive free throws: his last four vs. Florida, all five against Arkansas and his first five vs. Kansas State – helping the Rebels to their second perfect free throw shooting game of at least 10 attempts this season and the fourth in school history, a 13-of-13 showing against Arkansas. His 9-of-10 line vs. Florida tied his career high nine free throws made.

The Jackson, Mississippi native is coming off a three-game stretch last week vs. Florida (W, 70-54), Arkansas (L, 64-55) and Kansas State in which he led all Rebels with 16.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and a 19-of-24 (.792) clip from the free throw line. Ruffin scored a career-high 21 points vs. Florida, 15 in the second half. He is currently on his second three-game streak of double-digit scoring games, and he owns nine such games already in 13 career games played (six in SEC play).

In SEC play, Ruffin ranks second in steals (2.8), eighth in assists (4.0), eighth in assist-turnover ratio (1.5) and 12th in free throw shooting (.806).

Ruffin and the Rebels return to action on Tuesday night as they travel to take on the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Staff Report