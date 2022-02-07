Local Pediatrician Hosts Puberty Education Class for Girls 

Puberty can be a confusing time for girls and their parents, but when you’re armed with the right information it doesn’t have to be.

“Talking to your daughter about puberty is an important moment for parents, but many of us struggle with what to say,” said pediatrician Dr. Tanya Fitts of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic. “But when you have facts, it can be empowering for both parents and their daughters.”

To help make the process a little easier, Dr. Fitts will be hosting a puberty education program on March 5 at 10 a.m. at the clinic.

Called “Something New About You,” the class is designed for 8- to 11-year-old girls and their parents as a way to drive medically accurate conversations about physical, mental and emotional health. The class will cover age-appropriate facts about growth and development, bras and bra shopping, hygiene, nutrition, menstruation, respect for self and others, moods and internet safety.

“By empowering them with the right knowledge, our goal is to build their confidence and help to instill a healthy self-image,” Fitts said.

For parents, she said, the goal is to help them find a way to get the conversation started so it can continue when they are home.

“These conversations are not easy for parents either,” she said. “The great thing about this class is that it models ways to talk about these topics and helps to remove some of the awkwardness.”

Participants will also have access to a downloadable activity book that can reinforce essential content and engage you and your child in meaningful conversations.

“Something New About You” was created by Girlology, an online educational program started by two female physicians and dedicated to making young girls lives’ healthier started by two physicians.

Cost is $50 per parent/daughter reservation.

To learn more or register for the class, visit lafayettedpediatrics.net/girlology.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications