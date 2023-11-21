Oxford’s GenTeal Re-Releases Polo to Support Le Bonheur During Holiday Sale

GenTeal Apparel, a premium men’s clothing company that was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned businesses, has announced its holiday sales offerings for

2023, including a Giving Tuesday sale to benefit an organization aligned with the company’s ethos.

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the Oxford-based brand will be offering discounts of up to 50 percent off for select styles of its product line at its recently redesigned website.

Additionally, on Giving Tuesday, GenTeal is re-releasing its popular, custom Le Bonheur Polo in adult and youth sizes, with 25 percent of all proceeds that day going to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Sales from the Le Bonheur Polo with the Le Bonheur heart will benefit the children’s hospital. Photo from https://www.gentealapparel.com.

Born out of a partnership with men’s specialty retailer Oxbeau, the Le Bonheur Polo is a printed performance polo featuring iconic Memphis landmarks and the signature Le Bonheur heart. As a nonprofit children’s hospital, Le Bonheur relies on generous donors to help the more than 500,000 children and their families who come to their facilities for care each year.

With the community’s generous support, Le Bonheur can provide vital support for families who need specialized pediatric care.

Founded in 2016 by Blake Dubinski and Brice Noonan, GenTeal was first sold at historic men’s clothing shop Landry’s on Oxford Square.

It can now be found in more than 250 specialty retailers and country clubs in 22 states. Recently, GenTeal moved into its new headquarters, expanding its warehousing and distribution capabilities while also consolidating all of its operations into one 30,000-square-foot location at the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park.

Staff report