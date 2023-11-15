Leadership Lafayette 2024 Class Deadline This Friday

The deadline to submit applications to participate in the annual Leadership Lafayette program presented by the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce is Friday.

The eight-month program, beginning in January 2024, is a series of training sessions and activities designed for emerging community leaders. It is intended to assure the continuity of leadership in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community and assist already established community leaders, who are seeking more effective ways to contribute to the community.

In addition to the monthly sessions, class members also participate in a community-based project.

The objectives of the program include identifying potential community leaders, developing individual leadership potential, acquiring knowledge about community and current issues in Lafayette County, creating dialogue and rapport among participants and current leaders, and promoting a sense of “community” through shared efforts benefiting the local community.

Each month involves one full-day session from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. These sessions are packed with information about Oxford and Lafayette County and the needs of the community. Participants will acquire knowledge about current issues that surround them, as well as focused leadership training.

Leadership Lafayette participants will be selected by a steering committee based on completed applications received by Friday.

Program participation is limited to 25. The program requires a tuition fee of $500 upon acceptance.

Individuals interested in the program are encouraged to go to the Chamber’s website and view the online application at www.oxfordms.com or go directly to the online application at https://oxfordms.com/chamber-of-commerce/programs-and-events/leadership-lafayette/ .

Tentative schedule for 2024:

Jan. 18 – Orientation I – Mandatory

Jan. 25 – Orientation II – Mandatory

Feb. 8 – Community Service/Project Management

March 7 – Community and Economic Development

April 4 – University of Mississippi

May 2 – Government and Criminal Justice

June 6 – Education

July 11 – Business and Industry

Aug. 1 – Healthcare

Aug. 29 – Graduation Banquet – Mandatory

For more information, contact Pam Swain at the Chamber at pam@oxfordms.com or 662-234-4651.

Staff report