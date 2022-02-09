Carleigh’ Corner: Reminiscing on Football Season

By Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy Intern

Basketball season is coming to an end and baseball season is about to begin in a couple weeks. Although the spring semester does not have any football games, I still reflect on the 10-0 record-setting season at home that I got to experience on the field for every home game. I have not experienced a football game in the student section, but I enjoyed standing on the sidelines with a camera snapping pictures.

I have had a camera in my hand since I was little, taking a camera to every one of my brother’s Little League football or baseball games. I remember taking Upward sports pictures at Oakland Baptist Church of basketball and soccer. I would have never thought that I would upgrade to an SEC football game sideline photographer, especially for Ole Miss.

As I look back on football season, I remember being so nervous about my first game on the field. It was not my first game at Ole Miss, but it was my first time being on the field where the action would be happening. I had to make sure my camera was at the correct settings since I like shooting in Manual mode, and it can be tricky getting correct settings especially when the shade moves down the field. One thing I learned was to be far away from the canon when it fires after a successful field goal!

One of my favorite pictures came from the Ole Miss vs. Tulane game. I did not go on the field for the first half because the game had a long delay and the field was almost ready to swim in. I didn’t want my equipment to get wet, and I had to be on camera after the game. The second half of the game I got a picture of Matt Corral jumping over a field goal pylon, and a friend sent a screenshot of my reaction because I saw how close Matt was getting to me. I have a couple more favorite shots from the season that I may share later, too.

Matt Corral jumping over field goal pylon. Ole Miss scored a touchdown.

Carleigh Holt- Sports Illustrated



