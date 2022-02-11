Valentine’s Day Inspiration

By Erin Foley

HottyToddy Fashion Contributor

With Valentine’s Day coming up (and Galentine’s day, a day dedicated to female friendships), I want to celebrate the holiday of love. The right way for me to do that is to create three Pinterest boards and share them all with you.

Let’s talk about Valentine’s Day fashion first.

I love any sort of Valentine’s Day-themed pajamas, super comfy and adorable. Valentine pajamas are a great choice for a movie night with your best friends or significant other. Comfortable, cute and affordable—perfect for both Valentine’s and Galentine’s day, which is celebrated the day before Valentine’s.

If you’re going out to a fancy dinner, any pop of red or pink will do the trick. I suggest a dress with a blazer over top, a monochrome jumpsuit or the classic sweater and skirt combination. The best outfit is the one you feel most comfortable in. Check out my Pinterest board for inspiration! https://pin.it/49UIMkG

Don’t want to spend a lot of money? No problem. Get an old pair of jeans and try painting them. Buy a small accessory, which I will talk about next, or even just put on a simple red lipstick.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all sadness and tears if you don’t have a significant other. It’s all about love, traditionally love for another person. But it also can be about love for yourself.

Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day to cute nails, accessories, chocolates, flowers—anything.

If you love getting your nails done, go get something with a Valentine’s theme. You have many options here: go big with all red and pink with tons of hearts, or just keep Valentine’s color scheme but no heart design. My favorite is a subtle white French tip with a small red heart on one or two fingers.

I added tons of ideas to show your nail technician to this Pinterest board, https://pin.it/NGjYvVv

Now onto accessories: jewelry, headbands, flowers and more.

Jewelry would be a more expensive option to treat yourself with, but who doesn’t love something new in the jewelry box? Jewelry is especially great if you don’t love Valentine’s Day colors but want something that still has the classic heart on it. If you want a lower price but still jewelry, you can fill your day with making DIY bracelets from beads and string.

Headbands and socks are the perfect inexpensive but adorable accessory for Valentine’s Day. Specifically knotted headbands are so popular at Ole Miss that they can be worn on many occasions, especially if you get red, which could be used in the Grove next season.

I created my final Pinterest board full of accessory ideas, https://pin.it/17H4yn7

Finally, go to the local Oxford Community Farmers Market and treat yourself to beautiful flowers. The Farmer’s Market is a great place to support local small businesses while also buying fresh, unique flowers.