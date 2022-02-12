Ole Miss Falls to Mizzou in Como

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball rallied in the second half against the Missouri Tigers on the road and came up short 74-68 on Saturday night.

The Rebels trailed the Tigers by 20-points (55-35) and cut it down to a four-point game 70-66 with 15 seconds remaining.

“Proud of our team,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “I thought we should a lot of toughness right there at the end. Thought our team had a chance to win.”

Ole Miss (12-13,3-9 SEC) was led by Matthew Murrell with 15 points. Two other Rebels joined him in double figures in Jarkel Joiner with 13 points and a double-double by Luis Rodriguez with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

“Luis has really rebounded the ball well the last three games,” Davis said. “Averaging about 11 rebounds a game and is just competing.”

The Rebels took the lead 22-21 at the mark of the first half.

Missouri had five players in double figures led by Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray who both scored 14 points each.

The Tigers held Ole Miss to shoot 50 percent from the field and 22 percent from beyond the arc.

“Missouri is good defensively,” Davis said. “They are a physical team.”

The Tigers shot 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the three-point line.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPNU.