Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Plays Host to South Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns home on Tuesday to play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9 SEC) is coming off 74-68 loss at Missouri on Saturday. The Rebels shot 50 percent in the game and was led by Matthew Murrell with 15 points and Jarkel Joiner with 13 points.

Against the Tigers, Luis Rodriguez had his fourth career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and the second in the last four games.

South Carolina enters Tuesday at 14-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play. The Gamecocks own a NET rating of 102, with a combined 4-8 record against Quad 1 (1-6) and Quad 2 (3-2), and a 9-2 mark against Quad 3 (4-2) and Quad 4 (5-0).

The Gamecocks lead the SEC and rank eighth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (13.5), and they couple that with a tight defense that ranks third in the SEC in blocks at 5.1 per game (24th NCAA), fourth in field goal defense at 41.1 percent (68th NCAA) and fifth in turnovers forced per game at 15.5 (40th NCAA).

South Carolina is led by two double-digit scorers in Erik Stevenson (11.0) and James Reese V (10.5), who average a combined 3.5 three-pointers per game.

Tuesday night marks the 44th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Gamecocks, a series that has almost exclusively taken place since South Carolina joined the SEC in 1991-92. Ole Miss holds a 23-20 edge against South Carolina, with the home team holding wide margins in Oxford (Ole Miss leads, 15-2) and Columbia (South Carolina leads, 12-3). At six neutral site games (five at the SEC Tournament), the Gamecocks hold a slim 6-5 edge with a 5-5 series tie at the conference tournament.