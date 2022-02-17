Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball plays host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (18-6, 6-5 SEC) is coming off of a 70-59 loss at Mississippi State on Sunday.

Angel Baker pieced together her fourth 20 point outing off the bench this season, to lead with a team-high 21 points. Shakira Austin followed this up with 20 points of her own and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the year.

Austin is one rebound shy of they 1,000 boards in her career. Once Austin eclipses 1,000, she’ll be one of seven active players in Division I with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Texas A&M rolls into Oxford with a 14-10 overall record and a 4-8 mark in SEC play. The Aggies had been on a three game winning streak before falling to No. 14 LSU at home this past Sunday.

As one of the best in the SEC from beyond the arc, the Aggies currently lead the conference shooting at a 39.0 percent clip from deep. This mark is also the second best in the nation, draining an average of 6.8 three’s per game.

Kayla Wells paces the Aggies with an average of 16.9 points per game to rank sixth in the SEC. She is currently converting on 46.5 percent of her shots. Three others join her, averaging 10.0 plus points per game.

Thursday will be the 14 all-time meeting between the Ole Miss and Texas A &M. The Aggies hold the advantage all-time in the series 10-3, and are looking for their fifth win in Oxford.

On Jan. 20, Ole Miss ran away with an 80-63 win over the Aggies due to strong play from Lashonda Monk with 16 points as for the second game in a row, five Rebels racked up double-figure points.

The Rebels did an exceptional job of cashing in off of A&M turnovers, scoring 25 points off of 17, while Ole Miss surrendered a season-low six turnovers.