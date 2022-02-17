Thursday, February 17, 2022
Oxford Splash Pad Construction Expected to Start in April

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image of a conceptual plan for new splash pad via the city of Oxford

The city of Oxford will soon be accepting bids for the construction of a new public splash pad.

On Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen approved a request to advertise for bids in late-February, open bids in mid-to-late March and present those bids in early April to the Oxford Park Commission for its consideration and vote.

Once bids are accepted, construction on the splash pad will begin in April.

The conceptual plans include a 2,100-square foot play area with at least 20 water components. Amenities such as shade structures, benches and landscaping are also included.

The Splash Pad will be located at the Oxford Skate Park, between the playground and the Skipwith Cottage.

The splash pad will only be in operation during the late spring and summer months.

The city has budgeted $175,000 to build the new splash pad that is expected to be completed this summer.

