Taya Breda Introduces MASH magazine to Ole Miss

By Kate Reichart

IMC Student

Taya Breda, editor in chief of Ole Miss MASH Magazine

Taya Breda, a 20-year-old sophomore student editor-in-chief, has launched MASH magazine, managed entirely by Ole Miss undergraduates and focusing on fashion and business.

Originally from Plano, Texas, and now living in Denver, Breda brought MASH to Ole Miss after a fellow student at her high school in Denver started the original magazine at the University of Michigan.

MASH later came to the University of Southern California and New York University. Breda was inspired to bring MASH to Ole Miss last fall by the editor-in-chief at USC.

After months of hard work and determination, the MASH team successfully published Edition I, Homegrown, on its new website. “MASH is a publication that focuses on the intersection of business and fashion,” Breda said.

MASH is produced by 16 Ole Miss undergraduates, along with faculty adviser Bobby Steele Jr., a professor in the Integrated Marketing Communications program. Expectations are that the team will grow.

“MASH magazine is an inspiring opportunity for our campus, school and the students enrolled in our IMC fashion promotion emphasis,” Steele said. “This national student-run magazine positions itself as the intersection between fashion and business, precisely what we teach in our program. So, it really is a natural fit.”

Each week, Breda and her team work at least five hours, but that total can double, depending on the week.

According to MASH graphic designer Kate Hopkins, “We all work really well together as a team. We just clicked. Everyone on the team is very creative and likes to think outside of the box, so it’s been so fun collaborating with everyone.”

Breda holds high expectation for the website.

“I hope MASH will evolve into a place outside of daily life where students can come together to not only learn about, but also educate others on the topics they are truly interested in,” Breda said. “My main goal is to create something that people from all over campus will be interested in. For example, while I haven’t always been interested in fashion, I love business and so learning about business is a key component within the fashion industry has actually been fascinating.”

Hopkins praised Breda’s leadership style.

“Taya has been an amazing leader, and I am grateful she brought us all together to share the same passions and aesthetics,” Hopkins said.

The team promotes MASH via Instagram.

“MASH deserves to have as much student body appreciation as possible,” said team member Miranda Hake. “We work so hard as a team, and I am so proud to be a part of it. I am looking forward to what is to come in the next few years.”

After graduation, Breda wants to pass MASH along to younger students.

“By the time I graduate I want to have created a publication that can run seamlessly for years to come,” Breda said. “I think it is important to develop a system where students are able to work together and gain experience in leadership roles.”

MASH also represents a new experience for Breda herself.

“It’s different from anything I’ve ever been a part of. I didn’t do newspapers or any clubs that have to do with writing throughout high school. I hope that the MASH magazine becomes a culmination of all students at the University of Mississippi.”

For more information, contact Breda at tfbreda@go.olemiss.edu, or check out MASH website, https://www.ummashmag.com, and on Instagram at https://instagram.com/ummashmag?utm_medium=copy_link.