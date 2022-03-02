Ole Miss Softball to Host SEMO

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball prepares to take the diamond at home for the first time this season. The Rebels welcome in Southeast Missouri on Wednesday for a midweek tilt. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss wrapped up its weekend at the Knights Classic in Orlando, Florida, with a 4-1 record. The Rebels now sit at 12-4, their best start to a season since opening the 2018 season 13-3.

This game against SEMO kicks off a 10-game homestand for the Rebels after playing the first 16 games of the season on the road.

This season, outfielder Tate Whitley has perfectly assumed the role of leadoff batter for the Rebels. The senior ranks second nationally with 26 hits and 13th in the country with a .520 batting average.

SEMO rolls into Oxford with an 5-5 overall record. SEMO has not played since Feb. 20 in the Western Kentucky Tournament.

SEMO is led at the plate by Tori Bradley with a .450 batting average and Kaylee Anderson .440 average.

In the circle, Rachel Rook has a 2.40 ERA with a 4-2 record on the young season.