Ole Miss Takes Game One From ULM

No. 2 Ole Miss had a dominating performance on the mound by the pitchers along with a home run that propelled them to a 10-2 win over the ULM Warhawks on Tuesday.

Ole Miss’ (7-0) true freshman Hunter Elliott was electric on the mound at the first start of his career. Elliot recorded the first seven outs by strikeouts.

ULM (1-5) scratched the first run of the game in the top of the first. The Warhawks Trace Henry drew a one-out walk and came in on an RBI single by Mason Holt.

Ole Miss answered in the second inning to take the lead after five-player drew walks all started by Tim Elko, TJ McCants, Hayden Leatherwood, Calvin Harris and Reagan Burford. The Rebel’s two runs in the frame came off of a sac fly by Ben Van Cleve and on Burford’s walk.

In the fourth, the Rebels extend their lead to 5-1 after a double and single by Van Cleve and Harris. Both would come in and score on a sac fly by Burford and Justin Bench at-bat.

Elliott (1-0) worked four complete innings allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and nine strikeouts to pick up the win.

In the fifth, Bianco made a call to the bullpen and brought in Riley Maddox. Maddox worked two innings allowing two hits, no runs and a strikeout.

The Warhawks scored a run in the fifth. ULM finished with eight hits.

McCants smashed his first home run of the season in the fifth. He finished the game going 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI.

Sophomore right-hander Jack Dougherty tossed three innings with two hits and struck out seven sluggers.

Ole Miss’ pitchers struck out a total of 17 Warhawks on the night.

Ole Miss will look to sweep ULM on Wednesday in the second game of the week. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.