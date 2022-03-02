Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Rowan Oak Noted as Great Mississippi Springtime Destination

Celebrate springtime in Mississippi by planning a day trip or two to visit these places that make Mississippi a great place to enjoy the spring weather.


Southeast Region

Northeast Region

  • Appreciate art, history and fashion at The Apron Museum, the only museum in the country dedicated to aprons. This museum has thousands of aprons from historic aprons dating back to the Civil War to pop-culture themed aprons.
  • Get a taste of Mississippi’s nature and history while taking a stroll through the beautiful meadows and wetlands at Tanglefoot Trailhead.
  • Take a scenic drive, bike, hike, camp or take a horseback ride through Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile recreational road that stretches through three states.
  • Visit Rowan Oak, a beautiful Greek Revival home once owned by Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner in Oxford.

Central Region

Southwest Region

  • Stroll through the gardens that have been reconstructed to the 1925-1945 period of the Eudora Welty House and Garden, home of the internationally acclaimed writer and one of the most intact literary homes in the country.
  • Explore the Fondren District, a Jackson neighborhood known for its eclectic architecture, art galleries, shops and restaurants.
  • Admire the Vicksburg Riverfront Murals that capture the City of Vicksburg’s history and future on the panels of the flood-wall.
  • Pick fresh produce or grab a bite to eat from the local market and café, The Tomato Place.
  • Mudbug Music Festival kicks off in May, featuring incredible live music from country music superstars Bret Michaels, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Cody Jinks and more.
  • Visit the largest octagonal house in the United States, Longwood Mansion. Fun Fact: It was featured in HBO’s True Blood.

Midwest Region

Courtesy of Lou Hammond Group and Visit Mississippi

