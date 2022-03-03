Jarkel Joiner Named to SEC Community Service Team

Ole Miss men’s basketball senior Jarkel Joiner has been named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second straight season, the conference office announced Thursday morning.

This marks the 24th year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Joiner is a staple in his hometown Oxford community, helping take part in several community service efforts throughout his time at Ole Miss. Among those efforts, he has helped with head coach Kermit Davis’ reading enrichment program, Kermit’s Kids, as well as two different initiatives with the local Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the United Way chapter in Oxford and Lafayette County – the CASA Superhero Run and the CASA Adopt-A-Child annual holiday project. Joiner has also been instrumental in two programs helping distribute food assistance to communities in need throughout the state of Mississippi: the Feed the Sip initiative and the annual Thanksgiving Adopt-A-Basket project. Joiner is additionally a frequent visitor on trips to Le Bonhuer Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Joiner was named to the 2020-21 SEC Community Service Team, and earlier this season he was also named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award. Joiner was also an SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll member in 2020-21. This season, Joiner has been named a finalist for the Howell Trophy, which is given annually to the best player in the state of Mississippi.

