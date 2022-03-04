No. 2 Ole Miss Baseball Takes on UCF

By Adam Brown

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 2 Ole Miss baseball heads down to the Sunshine State of Florida to take on the UCF Knights in a three-game slate. The pitch of the series is set for Friday at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN +.

Ole Miss has gotten off to a hot start to open the 2022 season with a 8-0 overall record. The Rebels are coming off sweeping ULM in a two-game series.

This season, Ole Miss has racked up 92 runs, good for 1.64 per inning in only playing 56 offensive frames. The Rebels failed to score double digit runs just once in 2022, tying the school record with seven straight double-digit scoring outputs.

The Rebels have hit at least one home run in every game this season.

Catcher Calvin Harris ranks second in the nation with a .611 batting average, ranking third in college baseball with a .720 on-base percentage. Both lead the SEC.

UCF enters the weekend with a 7-1 overall record on the young season. On Tuesday, the took care of Stetson 5-3.

UCF is led at the dish by junior Gephry Pena with a .438 batting average with two doubles and a triple on the season.

As a club the Knights have hit a total of 11 home runs.

The probable starters will showcase the arms of right-hander Derek Diamond (Friday), LHP John Gaddis (Saturday), RHP Drew McDaniel (Sunday) for the Rebels. UCF will have RHP David Litchfield (Friday), RHP Connor Staine (Saturday) and LHP Hunter Patteson (Sunday) on the mound.

Ole Miss also played UCF in a three-game series in 2021, with the Knights winning two of three games at Swayze Field.

Game times for this three-game series Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.) all CT and on ESPN+.