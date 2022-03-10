Daffodils Being Sold to Support Ukraine Relief Efforts

By Alyssa Schnugg

Jenni Campbell tends to the potted daffodils outside of Chicory Market on North Lamar that are being sold to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine. Photo provided

As the world watches the war in Ukraine, many people feel helpless and want to help but are unsure how. In Oxford, it’s as simple as buying a flower.

The Taylor Flower Patch, Chicory Market and the Wise Women community group have teamed up to help raise money for Doctors Without Borders and its relief efforts in Ukraine.

Mitch Campbell, co-owner of Taylor Flower Patch said he will be selling fresh daffodils that he and his wife Jenni, dug up Wednesday afternoon from their farm.

The daffodils are being sold in front of Chicory Market on Country Road 101 today through Sunday.

The cost is $10 for the two-bulb container and $20 for the four-bulb container.

“We are offering two options – one, two-bulb container and a four-bulb container,” Campbell said. “We are donating the bulbs and containers.”

All proceeds are going to Doctors Without Borders.

According to its website, DWB has teams in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus. Teams are prepared for a range of scenarios including surgical care, emergency medicine and mental health support.

The organization shipped emergency supplies recently to Kyiv that included surgical kits, trauma kits and basic necessities for intensive care units, emergency rooms and surgical operating theaters and are now being sent on to hospitals where they are needed.

John Martin, owner of Chicory Market said he wanted to do something to help Ukraine and was happy to team up with the Campbells and Taylor Flower Patch.

“When they approached us, we were trying to figure out what role we could play,” Martin said. “We thought supporting such a highly respected organization would be a good way to contribute and we wanted to help rally the Oxford and Lafayette County to contribute too.”

The Wise Women volunteers helped in the planning and promoting of the event.

Chicory Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.