Ole Miss Softball Host SFA for a Weekend Series Tilt

Ole Miss softball returns to the diamond on Thursday to play host to Stephen F. Austin in a three-game series tilt. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. at the Ole Miss Softball Complex and can be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (18-4) wrapped up their weekend at the Ole Miss Classic with a perfect 5-0 record. On Sunday, head coach Jamie Trachsel picked up her 400th career victory as the Rebels shut out Samford 2-0.

This season at the dish, Tate Whitley has perfectly assumed the role of leadoff batter for the Rebels. The senior ranks tied for the national lead with 36 hits and is sixth in the country with a .514 batting average. Her teammate, Bre Roper as stepped into the Rebel lineup and made an immediate impact. The senior is batting .429 with 27 hits and 13 walks. Roper has also collected a hit in 11 of her last 14 games.

Stephen F. Austin is off to an 8-12 start to its 2022 campaign. The Ladyjacks have competed against several Power 5 opponents, including Baylor, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, LSU and Purdue. SFA is 0-3 against the SEC this season, with a close 5-7 loss to the Aggies in College Station last month.

Govan leads the team with a .514 batting average in 13 games this season. She ranks first among the Ladyjacks in almost every offensive category, including hits (19), runs (15), RBIs (16) and home runs (7). Wilbur has been the go-to arm in the circle for SFA in big games this season, despite a 4-7 record. She owns a 3.44 ERA in 61.0 innings pitched. The senior also recorded her first career no-hitter against Purdue earlier this season, striking out 12 batters in the 2-0 win.

These two clubs will play a double header on Friday at noon and 2 p.m. due to the forecast of inclement weather later that day.