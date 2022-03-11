Brushstrokes for Bramlett Art Show Showcases Student Art Masterpieces

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

One of the paintings up for auction in the Brushstrokes for Bramlett art show. Photo provided

The popular community art show Brushstrokes for Bramlett showcasing masterpieces created by pre-K and kindergarten students is back in person this year; however, people can still bid online.

The auction will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 5 at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center off University Avenue.

Oxford Photobomb will be on hand where families can have a fun photo taken in the inflatable booth. The cost is $5 for one photo or $10 for three photos.

The event will feature a silent auction of 15 paintings that the pre-K and kindergarten students helped to create.

Those attending can also enjoy an icy treat from Oxsicles for $5.

All proceeds from the school fundraiser will support the art program at Bramlett Elementary School, as well as the school’s parent-teacher organization (PTO).

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Those who cannot make the auction in person in April can bid on the online auction on the Brushstrokes for Bramlett Online Auction Facebook page.