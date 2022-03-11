Friday, March 11, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

Lafayette County Will Likely Wake up to 1-3 Inches of the White Stuff Saturday

0
486

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With the sun shining this morning and the temperature about 54 degrees, it might be hard to believe that you could wake up tomorrow morning to snow.

But that is exactly what the National Weather Service in Memphis is forecasting.

Rain is expected to move into Lafayette County late this afternoon and then turn to snow sometime around 10 p.m. Snow will continue to fall for a couple of hours before tapering off around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Currently, the NWS is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in north Mississippi.

The snow is being brought in by a cold front that will cause temperatures to plummet quickly overnight. The low is expected to be about 21 degrees in Oxford; however, winds associated with the cold front could make it feel like 9 degrees.

Winds are expected to be around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

The storm will leave as fast as it will arrive with Saturday expected to be sunny with a high near 37 degrees. Sunday will also be sunny with a high of 57 degrees.

Here's a general idea of how we expected the rain/snow to occur Friday afternoon into the overnight hours. Several hours of snow are expected, resulting in minor accumulations across the Mid-South.

Posted by US National Weather Service Memphis Tennessee on Thursday, March 10, 2022
Previous articleOle Miss Men’s Fashion: Casual, but watch those shoes
Next articleDaylight Saving Time Starts This Sunday

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles