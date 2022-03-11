Lafayette County Will Likely Wake up to 1-3 Inches of the White Stuff Saturday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With the sun shining this morning and the temperature about 54 degrees, it might be hard to believe that you could wake up tomorrow morning to snow.

But that is exactly what the National Weather Service in Memphis is forecasting.

Rain is expected to move into Lafayette County late this afternoon and then turn to snow sometime around 10 p.m. Snow will continue to fall for a couple of hours before tapering off around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Currently, the NWS is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in north Mississippi.

The snow is being brought in by a cold front that will cause temperatures to plummet quickly overnight. The low is expected to be about 21 degrees in Oxford; however, winds associated with the cold front could make it feel like 9 degrees.

Winds are expected to be around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

The storm will leave as fast as it will arrive with Saturday expected to be sunny with a high near 37 degrees. Sunday will also be sunny with a high of 57 degrees.