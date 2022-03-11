No. 2 Ole Miss Takes Series Opener from Oral Roberts

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

No. 2 Ole Miss’ offense rolled past 16-2 the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the series opener on Friday.

Ole Miss (12-1) jumped out to an early lead on Oral Roberts as three runs scored on four hits. The Rebels sent eight batters to the dish.

The Rebels starter left-handed pitcher John Gaddis retired the first four Oral Robert sluggers quickly.

Oral Roberts scratched a run across in the top of the second after three straight singles.

The Golden Eagles tacked on a run in the fourth. Oral Roberts got back-to-back base knocks to open the frame.

Ole Miss responded with four of their own in the home half of the fourth. The Rebels sent eight men to the plate and got two extra-base hits by Reagan Burford and Peyton Chatagnier.

Chatagnier went 1-for-3 on the afternoon with two RBI and three runs scored.

Gaddis (2-0) tossed five complete innings surrendered two runs on seven hits while retiring seven by strikeout with three walks.

In the fifth, the Rebels opened the game after a grand slam off the barrel of Elko. Ole Miss brought in seven runs in the inning.

Elko finished the day going 3-for-3 at the dish with a run scored and seven RBIs. He has now belted a total of six home runs on the season.

Bianco made the call to the bullpen in the sixth and brought in Mason Nichols. Nichols worked two complete innings and allowed two hits in his outing.

Ole Miss added two more runs in the seventh as Ben Van Cleve got to second on an error at third that brought Tywone Malone and TJ McCants in.

In the eighth, Josh Mallitz went the final two innings on the bump. He struck out three of the six batters faced.

Ole Miss will look to take the series from Oral Roberts on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network +.