Ole Miss softball’s midweek series against Mississippi Valley State has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the Oxford area.

The Rebels now turn their attention towards SEC play as they travel to Starkville for a three-game series with in-state rival Mississippi State. Saturday’s contest is set to air on national television, being broadcast on SEC Network at 4:30 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Friday and Sunday’s games on SECN+.