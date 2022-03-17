Cold Front to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Early Friday Morning

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While Saint Patrick’s Day will be mostly sunny with a high of 72 degrees this afternoon, a cold front is expected to move into the area tonight bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds Friday.

The good news is the weather this weekend will be an early spring treat.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to arrive in Lafayette County late tonight as a cold front heads toward Mississippi. Storms could get stronger closer to sunrise on Friday and last until about 1 p.m. More rain and a possible thunderstorm are possible throughout Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.

The stronger storms could bring gusty winds up to 25 mph early Friday morning.

The high for Friday could reach 71 degrees but it will drop rapidly as the cold front blows through the area.

Friday night is expected to be cloudy with a low of 41 degrees.

Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday with the high expected to be 60 degrees on Saturday with a low of 38 degrees. Sunday will see a high of 70 degrees with a low of around 43 degrees.

Enjoy the weekend because rain and possibly serve weather is forecast to return late Monday into Tuesday for north Mississippi.

The National Weather Service has not issued any watches or warnings for Lafayette County as of this morning. Hotty Toddy News will update any weather notices as they are made available on Facebook and Twitter.