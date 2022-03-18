Auburn Spilts Series With Ole Miss

Ole Miss dropped game two of its series at Auburn, 19-5, on Thursday at Plainsman Park, evening the series at a game apiece.



Starter Derek Diamond received his first loss of the season, allowing five runs in 3.1 innings.



Ole Miss (14-4, 1-1 SEC) took the lead briefly in the third, with Peyton Chatagnier drawing a two-out walk and Justin Bench driving him home with a double to the wall in left field.



However, the Tigers (14-5, 1-1 SEC) quickly responded with four runs in the home half and never looked back. Sonny DiChiara plated the first run with a sacrifice fly and a two-run double by Bryson Ware and an RBI single by Brody Moore ensued.



Auburn added three more in the fourth as leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch snuck an RBI double down the left field line before DiChiara hit a three-run home run to left-center.



After Auburn added two more in the sixth, Ole Miss cut the deficit down to six on Tim Elko’s two-run single up the middle. However, the Tigers responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to halt any budding momentum for the Rebels.



Ole Miss got a couple of runs back in the eighth, including a no-doubt solo bomb from Kemp Alderman , and Auburn scored four in the bottom half but by then it was academic.



Ole Miss and Auburn will face off in a rubber game Saturday afternoon, battling at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +, with the call being available through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports