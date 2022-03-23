Oxford Film Festival Begins Tonight

Hugo Sobelman’s documentary, “Soul Kids,” focuses on Memphis’ Stax Music Academy.

The 2022 Oxford Film Festival kicks off tonight at Malco Oxford Commons with “The Automat,” which is co-presented by The Jewish Federation of Oxford.

A Q&A with filmmaker Lisa Hurwitz will take place after the screening that starts at 6:30 p.m.

“The Automat,” which premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, tells the 100-year story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, where generations of Americans ate and drank coffee together at communal tables.

On Thursday, OXFF will start at 7 p.m. at Malco with Hugo Sobelman’s documentary, “Soul Kids.” The film focuses on Memphis’ Stax Music Academy.

The festival will run throughout the weekend, until Sunday, for in-person screenings and then continue Sunday through April 3 with virtual cinema screenings offered via Eventive.

The film lineup will showcase 118 films, representing 18 countries, including 38 features (16 narrative and 22 documentaries), 67 short films (narrative, documentary, LGBTQIA+, ambition and experimental, student, and Mississippi-based productions), and 13 music videos.

A robust list of special events and parties will include a Secret Screening of a work-in-progress film, and a tribute to the late Bill Luckett, a beloved Mississippi film industry stalwart and a familiar presence at the Oxford Film Festival, as well as a new family-focused presentation highlighted by a screening of Cheryl Allison’s Honk, about the internationally popular goose.

Closing the film festival will be Max Walker-Silverman’s romantic drama, “A Love Song.” The film stars Native American film legend Wes Studi and Oxford FF’s Breakthrough Acting Award honoree Dale Dickey as a couple, childhood sweethearts several years ago, who are now both widowed.

The always popular OXFF Awards will be celebrated as a brunch this year at The Lyric (1006 Van Buren Ave.) on Sunday, March 27.

The Oxford Film Festival/OxFilm will require all ticket and badge holders to show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination regimen to enter any indoor screening or event held by OXFF.

A negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all

OXFF attendees indoors. The Oxford Film festival will continue to share updates as health guidelines evolve.

To buy passes or tickets or view the entire calendar of events and film bios, go to: https://www.oxfordfilmfest.com/.