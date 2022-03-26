Five Run Fifth Secures Series Victory Over No. 19 Missouri

A pair of no-doubt home runs from Bre Roper and Abbey Latham helped Ole Miss softball knock off No. 19 Missouri 5-3 Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex and secure the series with its second consecutive victory over the Tigers.



The Rebels erupted for five runs in the fifth inning, and freshman Catelyn Riley was electric in the circle, holding a dangerous Mizzou lineup to three runs on six hits in the complete-game effort. Roper



Early on, it was a pitchers’ duel in the circle. Riley allowed a baserunner in each of the first two innings before working back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. Ole Miss had a chance to take the early lead in the bottom of the second after KK Esparza singled and Mikayla Allee doubled off the wall, but Esparza was thrown out at the plate to end the frame.



Missouri led off the fifth with a solo home run to break the scoring drought. Riley was unphased, retiring the next three batters to bring the Rebels to the plate.



Ole Miss responded with a five-run inning for the second straight day. Allee walked with one out in the inning and moved into scoring position after Tate Whitley recorded her lone hit of the afternoon. With the count full, Roper smashed a home run to straightaway center to put the Rebels up 3-1. Paige Smith kept the inning going with a seven-pitch walk and scored as Latham hit a moon shot to the centerfield parking lot, increasing the lead to four.



Following another quick inning in the circle, Ole Miss looked to add to its lead, loading the bases after the Tigers intentionally walked Roper. Smith gave the ball a ride but flew out to the warning track in center to end the threat.



Missouri added two runs in the top of the seventh, both on solo home runs, but Riley closed out the ball game to notch her first career SEC victory.



The Rebels look to cap off the weekend with another win over the Tigers Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SECN+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports