Ole Miss Reschedules Game at Memphis for Wednesday

No. 10 Ole Miss will travel up to the Bluff City on Wednesday to take on the Memphis Tigers. The Rebels and Tigers will take the diamond at FedExPark at 6 p.m. on the campus of the University of Memphis.

Ole Miss (16-7, 2-4 SEC) wwe originally set to play last Tuesday at AutoZone Park prior to being rained out.

It has yet to be determined if a stream of the game will be made available. However, the call can be heard on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Ole Miss will return to Swayze on Tuesday as they welcome in North Alabama. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.