Saturday, April 2, 2022
Basketball

Shakira Austin Earns WBCA Honorable Mention All-American

With the 2022 WNBA Draft approaching, Shakira Austin still continues to earn national acclaim as the center has been named as a WBCA Coaches’ Honorable Mention All-American.
 
Austin has already earned two Honorable All-America designations by the USBWA and the AP. As a junior, Austin was named a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American as well.
 
The two-time First Team All-SEC member has racked up numerous honors due to her play during the 2021-22 campaign, including the Gillom Trophy as the best collegiate women’s basketball player in the state of Mississippi. Austin recently eclipsed the 1,000-career rebound mark to be one of seven active Division I this past season with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
 
After two outstanding performances at the SEC Tournament she was named to the All-Tournament team after dropping a season-high 27 points against Florida, all while breaking the program record with the most blocked shots in a tournament game at six. Austin led the Rebels this year, averaging 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The center was also Lisa Leslie Award-Top 10 finalist, awarded to the best center in the nation.
 
Courtesy of Ole Miss
 

