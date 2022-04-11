Shakira Austin Selected No. 3 Overall Pick by the Washington Mystics

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Shakira Austin selected as the No. 3 overall pick to the Washington Mystics in the 2022 WNBA Draft



Austin is headed to the WNBA to play for the Mystics.

“It’s just amazing, just knowing that the work I’ve put in,” said Austin. “To finally get to this moment and to play back home. I’ll just be continuing to work and believe in the work that I’ve put in.”

Austin played the last two seasons for the Rebels and head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin. Prior to coming to Ole Miss Austin played at Maryland. During that time, she helped led Ole Miss to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years.

This season, the Fredericksburg, Va native finished with 11 double-doubles.

Last season, as a junior Ole Miss made it to the final game of the Women’s NIT Tournament against Rice.

During her tenure in the red and blue Austin scored 989 points as a Rebel with 114 blocks and 82 steals to go along with 533 rebounds.