University of Mississippi PRSSA to Host Informational Luncheon, Election Meeting

By: Elle Muirhead

IMC Student

UM PRSSA February Chapter Meeting. (From left) UM PRSSA President Colby Passman, Milton Howery III (Director of Public Relations for Memphis Tourism), and Vice President Sophia Musso.

The University of Mississippi PRSSA chapter will host its final meeting of the spring semester at 5:30 p.m. on April 12 in Farley Hall Room 202. Students will have the opportunity to hear about diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace from a FedEx guest speaker.

Officer elections for 2022-2023 will also take place at the meeting. Only active members of the chapter are eligible to vote on new officers.

The mission of UM PRSSA is to encourage the understanding of public relations practices, develop the professional abilities of student members, and enable them to apply the skills, creativity, and energy of public relations to help solve social problems.

Since its inception in 2021, the UM PRSSA chapter has provided opportunities for its student members to meet and collaborate with faculty, staff, other students across campus, University of Mississippi leadership, and public relations professionals from across the country.

The chapter has grown to 33 members, and has developed programming for job preparation, networking and internship opportunities, and high school outreach. This spring, members initiated their first service project, “Love A Foster Child,” collecting around $500 worth of supplies to donate to the cause. The chapter also played a key role in developing the framework for the first-ever “IMC Connect!” conference at the Ole Miss School of Journalism and New Media.

IMC Connect! Conference Job Prep Q&A presented by UM PRSSA

“IMC Connect! provided an unparalleled opportunity for our student members to network with and learn from experts in integrated marketing communications in both research and industry,” said UM PRSSA faculty advisor Dr. Amanda Bradshaw. “Workshops and conversations centered on leading trends, including crisis communication, social media and big data, social justice in public relations, and building brand messages that resonate.”

From IMC Connect! sessions Friday 04/01, “The Role of Advocacy and Social Justice in Public Relations.”

UM PRSSA members helped enlist company leaders from Chick-fil-A, FedEx, The Home Depot, Carnival Cruise Line and KQ Communications to speak at the conference. Each of these guests also participated in the UM PRSSA Job Prep Q&A Panel, which provided students with advice and insights into how to best succeed in the public relations field.

From IMC Connect! sessions Friday 04/01, “Advertising & Building your Brand.”

Marking the end of a successful inaugural year, UM PRSSA is hosting a luncheon at Lenoir Hall at 12:30 p.m. on April 12. Students who attend will have the opportunity to get to know the chapter, as well as learn more about UM PRSSA.

Students are invited to attend both the luncheon and meeting on Tuesday to learn more about the University of Mississippi PRSSA. Those interested in attending the luncheon should email UM PRSSA Vice President Sophia Musso before April 11 at smusso@go.olemiss.edu.

To learn more about the University of Mississippi PRSSA, email olemissprssa@gmail.com.