Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey Discusses Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss football team is in their final week of 2022 spring practice junior Jared Ivey met with the media on Tuesday after practice.

Ivey came to Ole Miss after playing at Georgia Tech. Last season, with the Yellow Jackets Ivey started 11 games and recorded over 30 tackles in 2021. Ivey is expected to step up and play a large part in what the coaching staff has touted as a very deep defensive line rotation.

“I like the way they work,” Ivey said. “I learn a lot from Cedric Johnson, I learn a lot from Tavius Robinson, I learn a lot from KD Hill, JJ Pegues, all the guys that have already been here.”

The Suwanee, Ga. Native has really felt connected as a new comer to the Rebels.

“Players have brought me in and just showed love from the start,” Ivey said.

Ivey and his Ole Miss teammates will close out the five week spring practice with the annual Grove Bowl on Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The kickoff is set to begin at noon and open to fans.