Ole Miss Defeats Miss. State 4-2 in Series Opener

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeats the Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-2 in the opening game of the series on Thursday.

Ole Miss (22-15, 6-10 SEC) freshman starter Dylan DeLucia throws a complete game against Mississippi State. DeLucia is the first Rebel pitcher to toss a complete game since Doug Nikhazy last season against the Bulldogs in Starkville.

The Rebels offense hit two home runs by Kevin Graham and Hayden Dunhurst on the night. Ole Miss has hit a total of 63 home runs on the season.

DeLucia was lights out on the mound through the first four innings of work against the Bulldogs. DeLucia faced 13 batters and retired 12 of them and struck out four.

The Rebels took an early lead over Mississippi State on a three-run home run by Graham which scored Justin Bench and Kemp Alderman.

Mississippi State got on the board in the fifth on a solo home run by Brad Cumbest.

Ole Miss responded in the home half of the frame with a solo blast to the bullpen in right field by Dunhurst.

In the seventh, the Bulldogs pulled within two runs after a solo home run to right off the barrel of Kellum Clark.

DeLucia worked 9.0 innings surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out eight Bulldog batters with no walks.

The Rebels catcher, Dunhurst continued to be aggressive at the plate with a line-drive double to the wall in right.

Dunhurst finished the night going 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI.

The Bulldogs starter Brandon Smith worked 6.0 innings and surrendered four runs on four hits. Smith struck out nine batters and walked two on the night.

Ole Miss will look to take the series over Mississippi State on Friday. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.