UM Memorial Service Scheduled for April 28

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

The annual UM Memorial Service features a reading of the names of Ole Miss students, faculty and staff members who died during the previous year. Photo by Robert Jordan/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The University of Mississippi will honor members of the Ole Miss family it lost over the past year during an annual campuswide Memorial Ceremony set for Thursday (April 28).

The university’s traditional ceremony for those lost in 2021-22 is set for 4 p.m. at Paris-Yates Chapel.

“At the University of Mississippi, we feel deep sadness and heartbreak when we lose members of our university family,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “The University Memorial Service offers us a reflective time to gather as a campus community to express care and compassion through our thoughts, prayers and memories.

“Our hope is that by honoring and remembering the cherished individuals we have lost, the ceremony provides support and solace to families, friends, classmates and colleagues.”

All members of the Lafayette-Oxford-University community are invited to attend. For assistance related to a disability, email events@olemiss.edu.

The event is typically hosted on the final Thursday of spring semester classes. Provost Noel Wilkin will comment on faculty and staff. Brent Marsh, dean of students, will make closing remarks.

ASB President Lila Osman, Staff Council President-elect Deetra Wiley and Faculty Senate Chair Daniel Durkin will read the names of those being remembered. The University String Quartet will provide musical accompaniment.

The UM Memorial Ceremony was established in 2008 by then-Chancellor Robert Khayat.

This year, the ceremony will honor:

Students

John Adams

Victoria Ard

Alexis “Lexi” Bosarge

Austin Driver

Madison Dubiski

Shatasha Hardin

Maggie “Kenya” Keller

Shelby Long

Ann Caroline McIntosh

Henry Melvin

Russell Miller

Marvin Mitchell

Damien Moore

Caroline Simrall

Anteeatta Swims

Angela Tullis

Faculty

William “Bill” Luckett Jr.

Don Summers

Staff

Tena Bentler

Quincy Blackmon

Tanga Bryant

Dorothy Jenkins

Michael Tatum

Phillip Tharpe

Jeffrey Turner