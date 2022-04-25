First Rain, Then Cooler Temps for Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A cold front headed to north Mississippi will drop temperatures slightly over the next few days.

Radar from the NWS as of 10 a.m.

But first, there will be rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning and afternoon, mainly before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The high today is expected to be near 73 degrees.

Winds will pick up to about 10 to 15 mph as the storms approach and about a quarter to a half-inch of rain is possible.

As of this morning, Lafayette County only has a slight risk for any severe storms, but there could be brief periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The cold front will bring in some cooler and drier air, leaving behind a few very pleasant and sunny days this week.

The high for Tuesday is expected to be about 67 degrees with the low hitting 41 degrees. Wednesday’s high should be near 71 and the low around 46 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week with Friday expected to be 80 degrees.

Currently, there is no rain in the forecast after today until possibly the weekend.

There are no weather watches or advisories issued for Lafayette County for today as of this morning. Hotty Toddy News will post any updates as they become available.