Free Summer Enrichment Camp Offered at Abbeville’s Gordon Center; Space Limited

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Gordon Community and Cultural Center will soon be accepting applications for its Educational Summer Enrichment Camp.

There is no cost for children, in grades K-5; however, space is limited.

The registration period runs from May 1 through May 30.

The curriculum for the program includes reading, math, language arts, cultural and spiritual enrichment.

The camp runs from June 7 through July 14 and is held from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Gordon Center in Abbeville.

The Gordon Center, located at 35 County Road 115, was one of the original schools for black children of Lafayette County before integration was mandated.

A group of citizens came together around 2007 to raise funds to renovate the building that has housed the Summer Enrichment Program since 2014.

The application to the camp can be found online here.

Mail the completed form to GCCC, P.O. Box 42, Abbeville, MS 38601 or contact Janice Carr at 662-380-0662 or email jfclegal@bellsouth.net.