Glitterary Festival to Take Place in Oxford

By Taylor Rae Mullins

IMC student

Tmullin1@go.olemiss.edu

The second annual Glitterary Festival will take place in the Gertrude C. Ford Ballroom at the Inn at Ole Miss on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Registration for the queer literary event is free. There will be a 5 p.m. happy hour in McCormick’s at the Inn. The drink ticket will be provided for guests at registration. Jericho Brown and Torrin A. Greathouse will offer keynote readings after happy hour.

Panels will be available all day featuring students and writers from across the country. Panels will cover Queer Ecology Roundtable, Getting Queer Words into the World and more.

The Glitterary festival is a queer literary festival focusing on what is literature and what is queer. The event is open to anyone who is interested in learning and celebrating queer culture. There will be special outreach to encourage Mississippi teenagers to participate.

“Queer book festivals are not a common event, normally only in big cities. It felt important to show queerness is here too,” said Kate Leland, Glitterary Festival co-chair.

The University bookstore will sell books onsite during the festival.

COVID protocols will be the same as University of Mississippi’s. The event will be a part of the Oxford Pride Week. Other Pride Week events will include a parade, pride on the Plaza and a drag show fundraiser.

For more information: https://glitteraryfestival.com.