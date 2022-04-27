The Shak of Luv

By Hannah Glassman

IMC Student

Whether you know it or not, Oxford is full of hidden gems. If you’re in a small town, eating at the same restaurants over and over again can get boring. Luckily, the only thing you have to do to switch up your menu options is dig a little deeper.

The Luv Shak is quite literally a shack on West Oxford Loop. It is slighty hidden, but once you find it you will not be disappointed.

Owner Dennis Van Oostendorp describes how the unique vibes of the Luv Shak came about.

“There are too many cookie cutter and chain franchises here,” he said, “so I wanted to give the community something different.”

“The true uniqueness comes from the writing on the walls from my customers, and the positive energy they bring in.”

The roots of the name are musical.

“I got the name from the song Love Shack and from the lyrics ‘the love shack is a little old place where we can get together,’ Oostendorp said, referring to the B-52 hit.

He says “the line can get a little long because it is just me working there, but that is the only way I can ensure you are getting the best made dish possible.

“Additionally, I want the kids to enjoy this short break from reality and their studies, and just take the time of waiting in line to relax and make new friends.”

Luv Shak fan and student Paige Allender describes her first experience at the Luv Shak. “The first time I went was for Sunday bagels,” she said. “The line was long but definitely worth the wait. Honestly one of the best bagel sandwiches I have ever had. It is especially worth the wait because I have yet to find another bagel place in Oxford.”

The Love Shack serves dinner.

Oostendorp, also known as “Dennis the menace,” says that he keeps the menu options limited because he makes all the food fresh and by himself.

He is also working on setting up a live webcam so customers can check the line from the comfort of their own home.

Luv Shak is on Instagram, @theluvshakoxford with updates on the menu.