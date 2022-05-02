Honeybees Topic of Final LC Master Gardeners Spring Lecture Series

The final speaker in the Lafayette County Master Gardeners Association Spring Lecture Series for 2022 will be Suzan Laney, a hobbyist beekeeper, who relocated to Oxford in 2020 from Flora.

Suzan Laney

Her topic will be “The Democracy and Lifestyle of Honeybees.”

When Laney moved to Oxford’s Woodson Ridge Farmstead two years ago, she brought along not only her household goods but also her beehives complete with bees.

She had been a beekeeper for seven years in Flora. She says her bees have settled in nicely in Oxford, and are happily helping pollinate the beautiful flowers and vegetables grown at Woodson Ridge Farmstead.

A graduate of Mississippi State University and a MS Master Gardener since 1993, Laney is also an active member of the MS Beekeepers Association.

She typically harvests between 30 to 60 gallons of honey each year from her hives.

The lecture will begin at noon on Thursday, May 12, in the auditorium of the Lafayette County Oxford Library at 401 Bramlett Boulevard.

Parking is available at the library and across the street at the Skate Park and the Pavillion.

There is no admission charge for the lecture and the public is invited to attend.

For more information about the Lafayette County Master Gardeners Association, or to schedule a free home landscape consultation, visit the website at LCMGA.org or contact the county extension office at 662-234-4451.

Staff report