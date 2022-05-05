New Initiatives Help Prepare Business Students for Job Market

By Claire Sahs

UM communications

Ole Miss students discuss career and internship opportunities with real estate firms at the Real Estate Career and Internship Fair, hosted in April by the UM School of Business Administration. Submitted photo







During the spring 2022 semester, the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration hosted two new, career-specific events to help students meet employers and learn about possible job and internship opportunities in their field.

The recent Real Estate Career and Internship Fair gave students an opportunity to connect with 13 companies from across the country to learn what employers are expecting from graduates and how to prepare to enter the field. And earlier this semester, the Core for Business Analytics, Sales and Supply Chain, or BASE, conducted a Sales Summit and Career Expo to provide insight to students into marketing and sales.

Ben Burnett, a senior real estate and managerial finance major from Jackson who attended the April 8 real estate fair, noted that “Each firm showcased their strengths and notable achievements, explained the opportunities they offer within the company, and the ideals they’re looking for in incoming employees.

“Everyone was personable and each company insisted on us reaching out to them so we could, at the least, connect with them in the future and grow the Ole Miss real estate network.”

The event was well-attended and a success for all parties, said Sergio Garate, assistant professor of finance and director of the real estate program.

“We are really grateful to the employers that attended the event and everyone who made it a success,” Garate said. “In the real estate program, we are committed to facilitating our students transition from college to career, and these activities attest to that.

“We strongly believe they will be valuable assets for the companies they work for.”

The BASE Summit helped fill a need in one of the fastest-growing fields of business, said Tyler Meisenheimer, the school’s Business Connect program director, who works to connect students with business alumni to help secure jobs and internships.

“The employer demand for sales, across multiple industries, has continued to grow along with our concentration and curriculum within the marketing major,” Meisenheimer said. “We promoted this event to all of our business students because overall, our students possess many of the heavily desired transferable skills that are sought in multiple sales positions.”

The event was a great success and popular among students looking to network and begin their careers, said Barry Babin, chair and professor of marketing.

“We had well over 100 students show up and each firm was able to meet dozens of prospective employees and by all accounts, they were very impressed with the talent Ole Miss has to offer,” Babin said. “The first ever BASE Sales Summit and Career Expo will certainly not be the last and we look forward to putting students and firms together in the supply chain and business analytics spaces as well.”

Colleen Clark, the school’s career events coordinator, was involved in the organization, planning and execution for both events.

“Planning the BASE Sales Summit and Real Estate Career and Internship Fair was a team effort,” she said. “Working closely with faculty and development team members ensured a successful event for SOBA students and employer partners.

“I am looking forward to continuing to plan events catered specifically to our student and employer needs.”