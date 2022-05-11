Wednesday, May 11, 2022
SportsBaseballFeaturedHeadlines

Friday First Pitch of Texas A&M Series Pushed Back

0
406

The first pitch for Friday night’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the final regular-season series has been pushed back to 7 p.m. at Swayze Field announced on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch, the game time has been moved 30 minutes to 7 p.m.
 
All three games of the series will be available for streaming through SEC Network +. The call from Swayze Field can be heard through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Ole Miss returns to action on tonight (Wednesday) against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and streamed on ESPN+.

Staff Report

Previous articleOSD Offering Free Breakfast, Lunch in June to All Area Children
Next articleOxford High School Welcomes New Principal

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles