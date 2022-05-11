Friday First Pitch of Texas A&M Series Pushed Back

The first pitch for Friday night’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the final regular-season series has been pushed back to 7 p.m. at Swayze Field announced on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch, the game time has been moved 30 minutes to 7 p.m.



All three games of the series will be available for streaming through SEC Network +. The call from Swayze Field can be heard through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Ole Miss returns to action on tonight (Wednesday) against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and streamed on ESPN+.

