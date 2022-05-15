Ole Miss Softball Headed to the Los Angeles Regional

For the sixth-consecutive season, Ole Miss has received a bid to the NCAA Softball Championship. The Rebels will compete in the Los Angeles Regional, set for May 20-22 in Los Angeles, California.

It is the first-ever trip to Los Angeles for the NCAA Regionals, however, the Rebels did make an appearance in the Super Regionals in 2017 against the UCLA Bruins.



Ole Miss will be joined in the regional by host and No. 5 national seed UCLA, Grand Canyon and LMU. As the No. 2 seed in the regional, the Rebels will take on No. 3 seed LMU Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+ in the opening game.



“Our team is real confident right now,” said head coach Jamie Trachsel . “We’ve been playing our best when it matters the most, and you know, you have to be this time our year.”



Ole Miss sits at 39-17 on the season, including a 12-12 record in SEC play to register the second-most conference wins in a season in school history. The Rebels look to continue one of their best seasons in program history as they chase 40 wins for only the fourth time ever as a program.



Receiving its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid in 2016, Ole Miss has earned a spot in the “Big Dance” every season since. The Rebels are 13-11 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, claiming a pair of regional titles in 2017 and 2019.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports