McPhee-McCuin Adds Bojan Jankovic as Assistant Coach

Head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin rounded out her coaching staff for the 2022-23 season with the announcement of the addition of Bojan Jankovic as assistant coach on Monday.



“I am incredibly excited to officially announce the addition of Bojan to our staff. I’d also like to welcome his wife Bojana and children Zuk and Anja to our Oxford community,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Coach B brings elite post player development and international recruiting. He also brings Olympic experience and 25 plus years of coaching experience internationally and domestically. At every stop, Bojan’s impact has been felt in a positive manner and I look forward to the same with our program.”



“I am so excited to join Ole Miss Women’s basketball and work for great head coach with amazing vision, coach Yo, and her amazing staff,” said Jankovic. “My family and I are happy to be part of Oxford community and I can’t wait to start. Go Rebels!”



Jankovic comes to Oxford after spending three seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, and boasts over 25 years of coaching experience. With the Lady Techsters, Jankovic tutored the LA Tech post players, and was instrumental in the squad’s 2022 WNIT bid.



This past season, the Lady Techsters utilized a late season push to win the Conference USA West Division championship to earn a berth in the conference tournament finals en route to a 21-12 record.



Under his guidance, Jankovic guided Anna Larr Roberson into a Second-Team Conference USA selection in 2021-22 as she was also selected to the Conference USA All-Tournament team. Roberson posted nine double-doubles, as well as registering the fifth-highest scoring game in LA Tech history with 44 points against Rice.



Prior to his time in Ruston, Jankovic spent four years at Wyoming developing international talent, including two-time Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year Marta Gomez from Spain. The Cowgirls reached the WNIT three times, including an appearance in the WNIT Elite Eight in 2019. Jankovic was key in cultivating talent from across the globe, as ten of the 16 players on the Cowgirls roster were international in his final season in Laramie.



His success in recruiting internationally is due to his ties at the highest levels of international basketball, as Jankovic served as an assistant coach on the Serbian senior national team from 2013 through 2017. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Jankovic and Serbia shocked fans with an upset of Australia 73-71 in the quarterfinals before eventually falling to Spain in the semifinals. Serbia bounced back with a 70-63 win over France to secure a bronze medal.



Jankovic also spent five seasons at Oral Roberts, where he helped the Golden Eagles to the Southland Conference Championship in 2013. His work with Vicky McIntyre in 2015 lifted her to lead the nation in locks and rebounds per game, where she was later drafted 20th by the Seattle Storm to become the first player in ORU history to be selected in the WNBA draft.



Jankovic held a five-year stint at Centenary College for four seasons, where he was an assistant for three years before taking over the head coaching duties for the 2009-10 season. He assisted at the University of the Ozarks for one year, helping the men’s team reach the most conference wins in school history.



Jankovic began his playing career with Radnicki, also playing at Belgrade Basketball club before coming to the United States. He spent his collegiate years at Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, where he led the team to the National Small College National Championship in 1996. He earned his degree in 2006 from the University of the Ozarks.



Jankovic is joined in Oxford by his wife Bojana and his two children Anja and Vuk.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports