New Facebook Group Encourages Users to Share Locations of Local Food Trucks

As more and more food trucks pop up around Oxford, knowing where and when they can be found can sometimes be a guessing game.

To help provide Oxonians the information they need to grab some lunch, dinner or even a coffee on the go, Oxford resident Kevin Felker has started a new Facebook Group – Oxford, MS Food Trucks.

“I drive on West Oxford Loop every day taking my son to school,” he said. “There was a truck sitting at the Chevron forever and it just made me curious about other food trucks I don’t know about.”

The Facebook page shares information about local food trucks and Felker compiles a list he runs and updates as other page members share information.

“A few people as of this week are pitching in more information,” he said. “They’ve been pointing out ones I had no clue about.”

The group has 80 members as of Friday and Felker said he sent out about 400 invitations in the last few days.

The page is public; however, to be able to post, there are a few security requirements to meet before being allowed to post. Administration approval is required for people who weren’t invited by Felker.

“That helped clean up the spam pretty quick,” he said.

Felker said having food trucks that offer a variety of local food items helps create a special atmosphere around Oxford.

“Last event I went to was Memphis Japan Festival at the Garden, and I thought all the food Trucks were a great thing,” he said. “I just think with the Keep Oxford Odd movement, Oxford can really gain some momentum with a food truck environment – but it helps if you know where they are at and who is closed for the summer.”

The group will also help promote local businesses and events, like the upcoming Mississippi Made Pop Up, going on from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 2 at the Old Armory Pavilion.

Join local food entrepreneurs from established local brands like Oxsicles and SeauxS sauces to emerging caterers, bakers and food trucks as they share their journey in starting a culinary start-up.

Enjoy samples and live music for a $5 donation. Bar Muse will be hosting a pop-up cash bar.