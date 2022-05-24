Heavy Rain, Storms Today, Wednesday Lead into Sunny Holiday Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It will be a wet couple of days in Lafayette County with heavy rains and a possible severe storm or two moving into the area today.

According to the National Weather Service, Lafayette County, like much of the Mid-South, is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today, which is a 1 on a 0-5 scale of severe weather risks from the NWS.

There is a 60 percent of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 5 p.m. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph. Some of the storms could be severe with a slight risk of damaging winds, hail and flooding.

Rain should continue throughout the night and into Wednesday.

The biggest threat on Wednesday will be flooding with some of the showers and thunderstorms producing 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day with winds at 10 to 15 mph. Rain will continue throughout the day into Wednesday night when more storms could produce an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain.

The chance of rain continues into early Thursday morning with an 80 percent chance of rain in the morning, and then showers are expected to taper off by the last afternoon or early evening hours.

The cold front will leave behind cooler temperatures with the high on Friday reaching about 74 degrees under sunny skies and a low around 56 degrees at night.

Sun and temperatures in the mid-80s are expected throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

