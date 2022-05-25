Fall Youth Soccer Registration Will Begin on Monday, June 6

By John Davis

Community Relations Director

Registration for fall soccer at the Oxford Park Commission will begin on Monday, June 6. There will be new payment options and prices during this open registration period, and there will be a slight increase in registration fees for team sports for the 2022-23 sports calendar, starting with fall soccer.

In an attempt to garner and retain officials and referees, fees in age groups where rules need to be administered have increased.

The new prices for boys and girls in the 7U and 8U leagues will be $60.

New prices for the 10U, 12U and co-ed 14U leagues, the new price for fall soccer will be $65.

There will not be an increase in price in the 5U and 6U leagues because there are no officials on the field.

Prices will also not increase in baseball or softball where there are no referees or officials assigned.

Cheerleading for flag football and basketball will also not see an increase in registration fees.

Starting June 1, there will be an increase in credit card fees from 3 to 3.5 percent. This is for all sports, instructional classes and outdoor programs. Those that wish to pay for registrations using American Express will be able to do so.

OPC Executive Director Seth Gaines said this is the first fee increase for team sports since 2015. The fees will go directly back into the programs as they are used to recruit and retain officials for all sports.

“We did not go up in price across the board, and we didn’t want to go up for the sake of going up,” Gaines said. “We only wanted to go up in the places we needed to cover expenses, and that’s what we’ve done. Officials cost more for the older age groups, and that’s why the older age group registration fees went up a little bit more. We have to provide a middle ground where we provide a fair price to the consumer, but also to be able to pay a fair price for the official.”