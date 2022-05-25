More Storms, Heavy Rain Expected into Tonight

By Alyssa Schnugg

About half of Lafayette County has been upgraded to a “Slight” risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service upgraded the southern half of Lafayette County to a 2 on its 0-5 Severe Weather Risk scale.

The greatest risk is flooding and wind damage.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Winds could gust up to 15 mph.

Rain is expected to continue through Thursday morning.

The rain is part of a cold front that will keep the high temperatures on Thursday and Friday to about 75 degrees. No rain is forecast for the holiday weekend or Memorial Day.