Ole Miss Projected in the Field of 64 by D1Baseball

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

D1Baseball.com released its latest NCAA projection field of 64 on Wednesday and the Ole Miss Rebels are listed as one of the last four in the field.

Ole Miss is projected as the No. 62 team in the field for the road to Omaha on Monday.

The Ole Miss (32-22, 14-16 SEC) run in the SEC Tournament came to an end on Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels are projected to land in the Stanford Regional as the No. 3 seed along with No. 1 seed Stanford, No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara and No. 4 seed Long Island.

The selection of the Field of 64 will be unveiled on Monday morning.