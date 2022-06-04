Resource Center for Delta Entrepreneurs Opens in Greenville

Staff Report

Officials from the Greenville community and the Mississippi Small Business Development Center celebrate the grand opening of the Mississippi Delta Small Business Development Center. Submitted photo

The Mississippi Delta Small Business Development Center in Greenville is officially open to assist aspiring business owners throughout the region.

The new center is among more than 20 sites and centers of the Mississippi Small Business Development Center, headquartered at the University of Mississippi. Housed within CompuRecycling Center Inc., the Mississippi Delta SBDC is a collaboration of the two entities that both serve the small business owners and entrepreneurs of Mississippi.

Officials from the community and the SBDC gathered Tuesday (May 31) for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at the center. Speakers at the event included Gene Finley, managing partner of CompuRecycling Center; Sharon Nichols, Mississippi SBDC state director; Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons.

“The Mississippi Delta SBDC will provide technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small business owners that will help accelerate in the Delta communities to recover from the pandemic,” Finley said. “Adding this new Mississippi Delta SBDC to the already existing network of technical assistance services will help boost the economy in our region.”

The new center serves a 10-county region, providing assistance and access to resources to area business owners and aspiring business owners. Services offered include one-one-one business counseling, technical assistance and access to a statewide network of business experts, resources and support.

CompuRecycling Center has been serving greater Delta area entrepreneurs since 1997. Its mission to grow, connect and support emerging and existing small business owners aligns with the Mississippi SBDC’s mission to foster Mississippi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“We are so honored to be able to open the Mississippi Delta Small Business Development Center in partnership with CompuRecycling Center Inc.,” said Sharon Nichols, state SBDC director. “This is a dynamic organization that is such a champion for business communities of the greater Delta region.

“It is a natural partnership and a smart move for us to join forces. CRC will be a huge asset to our network we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship and to seeing the Delta grow.”

The Mississippi SBDC’s centers are staffed with experienced business counselors who provide business counseling, technical assistance and access to a host of resources, business experts and support to business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Mississippi SBDC is funded through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration through the University of Mississippi.