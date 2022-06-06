Registration Open for LOU Boys & Girls Club Summer Program

The LOU Barksdale Boys & Girls Clubhouse is located on Washington Avenue, across from Central Elementary School in Oxford. Photo via Google

Parents looking for fun, summer learning for their children can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at the LOU Boys & Girls Club in Oxford on Washington Avenue.

The six-week summer program runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 6 – July 15 for youth 6-18 years of age.

There are many activities planned that focus on the key program areas of Boys & Girls Clubs – education, health and wellness, career development, the arts, character and leadership and sports and recreation.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis

The summer fee for the Oxford site is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.

The LOU Girls & Boys Club is under the umbrella of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. Last week, the Oxford club was named the BGCNM Club of the Year.

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, visit www.bgcnms.org.

For more information on the Oxford club or its summer program, call 662-832-0602.